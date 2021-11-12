ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.100-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$52 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.46 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.020 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONTF. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.71.

ON24 stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.90. 1,102,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,301. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ON24 has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.16.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sharat Sharan bought 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.12 per share, for a total transaction of $519,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 250,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $5,542,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 796,436 shares of company stock worth $17,337,605 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 265,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

