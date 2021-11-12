Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncorus Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. The company’s product candidate includes ONCR-177, which is in clinical stage. Oncorus Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Oncorus alerts:

Shares of ONCR stock traded down $4.36 on Thursday, reaching $6.74. 44,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,116. Oncorus has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.95 million and a PE ratio of -2.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Oncorus will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Oncorus by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Oncorus by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Oncorus during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Oncorus during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oncorus during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncorus (ONCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.