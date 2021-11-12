OneRoot Network (RNT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $121,903.00

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. In the last week, OneRoot Network has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $831,473.71 and approximately $121,903.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00053082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.42 or 0.00221719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00090261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OneRoot Network Coin Profile

RNT is a coin. It was first traded on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

