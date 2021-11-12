OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,157 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5,242.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,502,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,999,000 after buying an additional 1,474,091 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,833,000 after buying an additional 852,600 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 336.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,094,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after buying an additional 843,554 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,668,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after buying an additional 795,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth about $4,132,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSW opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.48.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

