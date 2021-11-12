Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for OFS Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the investment management company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for OFS Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

OFS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised OFS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OFS Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

OFS Capital stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. OFS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $150.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). OFS Capital had a net margin of 117.38% and a return on equity of 7.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in OFS Capital by 301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OFS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OFS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in OFS Capital by 542.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

