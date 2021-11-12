Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the company will earn ($0.74) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.51). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 482.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ONCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCT. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 153.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 220,430 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 90.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 40,134 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $899,000. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

