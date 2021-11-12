Oppenheimer Lowers Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target to $85.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.08% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.96) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.35) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $188.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.15. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,123,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,420 over the last three months. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Lemonade by 18.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Lemonade by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Lemonade by 4.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Lemonade by 26.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Lemonade by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

