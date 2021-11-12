Oppenheimer Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NVIDIA in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NVDA. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.93.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $303.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $757.32 billion, a PE ratio of 108.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.25. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $323.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $1,587,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,895,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $4,001,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,718,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

