Oppenheimer Trims MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Target Price to $15.00

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) had its target price lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 102.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MKTW. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Shares of MarketWise stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The newsletter publisher reported ($14.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($15.27). The business had revenue of $142.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketWise will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,520,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the second quarter worth $6,021,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter worth $4,137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 1,019.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,606 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 397,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth $2,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

