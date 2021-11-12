OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Shares Acquired by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.29% of OptiNose worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter valued at approximately $497,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 213.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 357,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 243,541 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 19.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 90,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 42.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,872.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,264 shares in the company, valued at $820,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

OPTN stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.86. OptiNose, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.11.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 152.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

