Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Option Care Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Option Care Health by 16.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 110.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.