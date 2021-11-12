Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.67. 26,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,444,501. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.57. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $256.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

