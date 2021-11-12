Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 20,713 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $94.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.47 and a 200-day moving average of $86.57. The firm has a market cap of $257.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.56 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last quarter. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.