OriginTrail Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $708.21 million and approximately $14.79 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00003036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00053837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.67 or 0.00220974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.03 or 0.00090517 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 363,830,986 coins. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

