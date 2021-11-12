Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 21.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Orion Energy Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ OESX traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.17. 92,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,743. The firm has a market cap of $129.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Several research firms have issued reports on OESX. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 24.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 110.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 339,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

