Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 21.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Orion Energy Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ OESX traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.17. 92,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,743. The firm has a market cap of $129.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.
Several research firms have issued reports on OESX. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.
About Orion Energy Systems
Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.
