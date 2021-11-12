Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Receives $82.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORKLY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from 77.00 to 82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORKLY opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Orkla ASA has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.26.

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

