Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $169,281.00

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 11th. Ormeus Coin has a market cap of $311,808.16 and approximately $169,281.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Ormeus Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00072217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00073223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00096980 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,678.94 or 0.07262222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64,691.62 or 1.00408497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00020092 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin

Ormeus Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

