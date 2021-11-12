Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $12.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38. Oscar Health has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

OSCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oscar Health from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Oscar Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In other Oscar Health news, CEO Mario Schlosser purchased 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,469.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,767.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner purchased 515,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $9,327,726.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,395,078 shares of company stock valued at $67,705,733.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 67.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,714,000 after purchasing an additional 370,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 32.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

