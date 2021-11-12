Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Set at C$21.50 by Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) has been given a C$21.50 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.90% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective (down from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.41.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Shares of OR traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$16.81. 127,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,924. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$12.39 and a 12-month high of C$18.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.03. The firm has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$57.25 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.