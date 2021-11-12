Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to report sales of $3.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide posted sales of $3.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year sales of $14.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.30 billion to $14.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.66 billion to $14.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,221 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 374.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,265 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 244.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,099,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,922 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,802,000 after buying an additional 1,436,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after buying an additional 1,372,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

OTIS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.40. 1,733,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.88. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

