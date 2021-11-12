Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Sells $477,400.00 in Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $477,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $98.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 4.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $112.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,203,000 after purchasing an additional 35,629 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,443,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 385,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,015,000 after purchasing an additional 150,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

