Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OWLT opened at $4.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16. Owlet has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $11.56.

OWLT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Owlet from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Owlet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

