PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives $51.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

PACW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

PACW stock opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.77. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $50.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.51.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $147,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,644,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,364,000 after buying an additional 879,754 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,671,000 after buying an additional 566,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after buying an additional 563,363 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1,978.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after buying an additional 323,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

