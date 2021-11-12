Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,239,773. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 6.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.03.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $16,961,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,541,041 shares of company stock worth $165,977,639. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.