Paloma Partners Management Co Has $314,000 Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,918 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 81.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 28.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 77.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,837,000 after buying an additional 498,270 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 28.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after buying an additional 227,517 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 22.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESI opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

