Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 54,229 WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 54,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 20.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 27,163 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 49.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 15.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 68.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $976.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 1.78. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

WisdomTree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

