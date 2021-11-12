Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 40.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Euronav were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,334,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,034,000 after buying an additional 107,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Euronav by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,813,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,799 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Euronav by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,800,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,420,000 after acquiring an additional 802,817 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Euronav by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,805,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,149,000 after buying an additional 505,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Euronav by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,916,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after buying an additional 200,546 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. Euronav NV has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.27.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Euronav NV will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Euronav’s payout ratio is presently -4.97%.

EURN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. ING Group raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

