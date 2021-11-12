Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 12,197 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 72.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,197 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,289,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,507,000 after acquiring an additional 47,094 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 815,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,244 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,912,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 464,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after acquiring an additional 60,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 706.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 459,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after acquiring an additional 402,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $76.66 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.40.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.73.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

