Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 1,624 Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Frontline were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,371,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,345,000 after purchasing an additional 134,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Frontline by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 26,696 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Frontline by 229.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 638,946 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Frontline by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Frontline by 691.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 437,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $8.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.12. Frontline Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

