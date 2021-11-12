Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TCBK shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $47.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.62. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $51.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 33.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

