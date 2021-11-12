Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Pan American Silver has raised its dividend by 120.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Pan American Silver has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

PAAS stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAAS shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pan American Silver stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,796 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Pan American Silver worth $26,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

