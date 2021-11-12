Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PBLA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. 14,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,536. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Panbela Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

