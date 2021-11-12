Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ PANL opened at $4.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 435,298 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 317,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,732 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $827,000. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

