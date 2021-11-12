Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,024,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 166,901 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.5% of Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,058,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,021,793,000 after purchasing an additional 940,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,893,596,000 after buying an additional 813,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $162.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.86. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.41.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.