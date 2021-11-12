Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,076,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.32% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $408,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $7,519,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 182.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.29.

Shares of GS traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $400.82. 5,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,348. The company has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.10. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $212.40 and a one year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

