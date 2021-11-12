Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500,049 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,611 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.50% of Applied Materials worth $640,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 17.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $155.33 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.43 and a 1 year high of $156.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.23. The firm has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.70%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.14.

Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

