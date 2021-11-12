Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $1.63 Billion Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,041,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 129,211 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.8% of Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of NVIDIA worth $1,633,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.93.

NVDA stock opened at $300.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.25. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $323.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market cap of $749.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.