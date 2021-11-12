Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $713.13 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,989,329 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,114 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $713,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $164.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $169.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.89 and its 200 day moving average is $138.37.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.92.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

