Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 93,991 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,586,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93,991 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.31% of Linde worth $458,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Linde by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,157,130,000 after purchasing an additional 89,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,983,291,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after acquiring an additional 617,112 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,436,528,000 after acquiring an additional 367,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 38.8% during the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $336.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Linde plc has a one year low of $240.80 and a one year high of $340.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.03 and its 200 day moving average is $302.59.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale upped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.71.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.