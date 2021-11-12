Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Raised to $400.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PH. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $356.06.

Shares of PH stock opened at $326.90 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $247.41 and a one year high of $333.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.19 and its 200 day moving average is $301.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,114 shares of company stock worth $9,806,636 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

