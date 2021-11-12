Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $333.70

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $333.70 and last traded at $333.11, with a volume of 11275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $326.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PH. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.06.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,114 shares of company stock worth $9,806,636 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.