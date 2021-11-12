Paul E. Kolomaya Sells 5,000 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of GPRE opened at $40.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.
