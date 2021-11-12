Paul E. Kolomaya Sells 5,000 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GPRE opened at $40.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPRE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

