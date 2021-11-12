Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Shares Down 1.8%

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL)’s share price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.00 and last traded at $41.00. Approximately 2,540 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 254% from the average daily volume of 717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.57. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Paul Mueller Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MUEL)

Paul Mueller Co engages in the provision of equipment used in a variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, Transportation, and Other and Corporate. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment includes standard products that are built to stock and are available for sale from inventory.

