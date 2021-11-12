Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Payoneer Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PAYO stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.83. 91,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,975. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Payoneer Global stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 120,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

