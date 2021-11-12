PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PayPal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.54. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.85.

Shares of PYPL opened at $202.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.11. PayPal has a 12 month low of $183.54 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 524,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,300,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

