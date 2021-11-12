Paysafe Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 295,262 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,146% compared to the average daily volume of 23,689 call options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSFE. Cowen cut Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97. Paysafe has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Paysafe will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Paysafe by 28.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paysafe by 13.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Paysafe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Paysafe by 10.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Paysafe by 200.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.