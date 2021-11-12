Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the coal producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

BTU opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.77 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $37,397.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,696,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,306,910 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTU. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 477.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053,708 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 237.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,412 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 40.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,220 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 623.7% in the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,096,708 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 945,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 209.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 899,486 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

