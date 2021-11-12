Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the stock.

Shares of PHAR opened at GBX 21.22 ($0.28) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £93.89 million and a P/E ratio of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.18, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pharos Energy has a one year low of GBX 12.96 ($0.17) and a one year high of GBX 28.65 ($0.37). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 23.09.

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

