PegNet (PEG) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and $180.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PegNet has traded 160.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00073849 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00074139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00096851 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,696.20 or 0.07225102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,893.40 or 0.99838391 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00020285 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

