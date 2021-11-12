People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,126,005 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,212,077 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.83% of People’s United Financial worth $207,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,681,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

